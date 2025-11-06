Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Manages full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (concussion) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Gonzalez sustained a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Falcons, but he handled his regular diet of practice reps to begin the Patriots' new week of preparation. He'll still need to officially clear league concussion protocol by Sunday to suit up in Week 10 at Tampa Bay.
