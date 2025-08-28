Gonzalez (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez has not participated in practice since suffering a hamstring injury in late July. A return to practice next week would be a step in the right direction for the 2023 first-rounder, but he would likely need to log multiple practices to have a shot at being ready for Week 1 against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7. Charles Woods, Alex Austin and Marcus Jones would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Carlton Davis if Gonzalez is not available for the Patriots' regular-season opener.