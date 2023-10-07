Gonzalez (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The 2023 first-round pick out of Oregon had a great start to his career, allowing a 67.5 passer rating when targeted before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Gonzalez's torn labrum will likely give more opportunities to J.C. Jackson and Ameer Speed in New England's secondary.
