Gonzalez (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans.

Coach Mike Vrabel called Gonzalez questionable to face Houston earlier in the day Friday, but that appeared to be a mishap on Vrabel's part, as Gonzalez cleared protocol and is ready to go for a date with Jayden Higgins after Nico Collins (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday.