Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: No designation for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans.
Coach Mike Vrabel called Gonzalez questionable to face Houston earlier in the day Friday, but that appeared to be a mishap on Vrabel's part, as Gonzalez cleared protocol and is ready to go for a date with Jayden Higgins after Nico Collins (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday.
