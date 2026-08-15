Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Nursing ankle injury

Gonzalez has been working through an ankle injury that has prevented him from practicing, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez was sidelined this past week due to his injury and did not play in the Patriots' 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts on Thursday. The expectation is that the fourth-year cornerback will be ready for Week 1, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for either of the Patriots' remaining two exhibition games. Gonzalez is also negotiating with New England on a contract extension, which would partly explain his extended absence.