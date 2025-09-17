Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Officially limited Wednesday
Gonzalez (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
It was Gonzalez's first practice action since suffering a hamstring injury very early in training camp. It's unclear if Gonzalez will be able to do enough this week in practice in order to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, but it does look like he's closing in on a return sooner than later.
