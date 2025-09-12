Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Out again for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Gonzalez was injured in the early days of training camp and has now been sidelined for more than six weeks to this point. His absence is a boost for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this Sunday.
