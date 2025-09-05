Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Out for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots ruled out Gonzalez (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Gonzalez hasn't practiced since going down with a hamstring strain early on in training camp. With New England down its top cornerback against Las Vegas, Alex Austin, DJ James, Craig Woodson and potentially Charles Woods (concussion) will have to step into elevated roles opposite Carlton Davis.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Ruled out for exhibition finale•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Won't practice this week•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Likely out until next week•