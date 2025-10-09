Gonzalez (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Gonzalez wasn't listed with any injury designation on Wednesday's report, so he appears to have sustained his current hamstring issue during practice. That said, it was a hamstring injury that forced him to miss New England's first three games of the regular season, so it's possible that he's either suffered a setback or is having his reps capped. Gonzalez said after practice Wednesday that Sunday's contest against the Saints "will be a good test," Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.