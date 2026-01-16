Gonzalez (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Texans, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Despite practicing in full Thursday, Gonzalez must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for Sunday's playoff contest. The third-year pro from Oregon is one of the league's premier outside cornerbacks, recording 69 total tackles and 10 passes defensed across 14 regular-season games in 2025. If active for the divisional round, Gonzalez will likely start opposite Carlton Davis to form the Patriots' top boundary corner duo.