Gonzalez (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The third-year corner from Oregon popped up on the Patriots' injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a hamstring issue. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Friday that New England will continue to monitor Gonzalez and likely make a decision on his availability 90 minutes prior to kickoff, making him a true game-time decision, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Gonzalez has been one of the best cornerbacks in football since entering the league, recording nine total tackles and one pass defended across just two contests this season. If he's forced to miss the Week 6 matchup, Alex Austin is expected to start opposite Carlton Davis in the Patriots' secondary.