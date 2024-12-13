Gonzalez (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Gonzalez practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week due to a shoulder injury following the Patriots' Week 14 bye. The Oregon product has been productive in his second year in the NFL, recording 55 total tackles and eight passes defended, including two interceptions, in 13 appearances this season. If Gonzalez is sidelined for the first time this season in Week 15, expect Alex Austin to serve as one of the Patriots' top outside cornerbacks.