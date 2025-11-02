Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The cornerback had seven tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups at the time of his exit. Alex Austin and Charles Woods are the available backup corners for New England.
