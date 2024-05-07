Gonzalez (shoulder) said Tuesday he feels "healthy" but is unsure how much he'll participate in OTAs, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez, a 2023 first-round pick, had a strong start to his career before suffering a season-ending right torn labrum in just Week 4. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gonzalez is still rehabbing and focusing on strengthening his shoulder, so it sounds like he may be a limited participant at best when OTAs kick off May 20. Barring any setbacks, there are no concerns about Gonzalez gaining full medical clearance in advance of the 2024 regular season, and returning to a starting role at cornerback.