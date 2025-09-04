default-cbs-image
Gonzalez (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez could be trending toward a Week 1 absence against the Raiders unless he practices in some capacity Friday. If New England's top cornerback is unavailable Sunday, Alex Austin, Marcus Jones and DJ James would be the top candidates to draw the start on the outside opposite Carlton Davis.

