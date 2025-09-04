Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Remains sidelined Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gonzalez could be trending toward a Week 1 absence against the Raiders unless he practices in some capacity Friday. If New England's top cornerback is unavailable Sunday, Alex Austin, Marcus Jones and DJ James would be the top candidates to draw the start on the outside opposite Carlton Davis.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Ruled out for exhibition finale•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Won't practice this week•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Likely out until next week•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Doesn't practice Tuesday•