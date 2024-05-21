Share Video

Gonzalez (shoulder) practiced during OTAs on Monday, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

Gonzalez suffered a season-ending torn labrum Week 4 against the Cowboys last season and was originally uncertain for OTAs. However, the second-year-pro appeared to be a full participant according to Dussault, which is good news for New England's secondary.

