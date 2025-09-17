Gonzalez (hamstring) will practice Wednesday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez hasn't practiced since sustaining a hamstring injury in late July, but it now appears he could be nearing a return to in-game action. The Oregon product was one of the NFL's top outside corners in 2024, recording 59 total tackles and 11 passes defended, including two interceptions, over 16 regular-season contests. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely be the best indicator of whether he can suit up for New England's Week 3 matchup against the Steelers.