Gonzalez (hamstring) has been ruled out for New England's matchup versus the Steelers on Sunday.

Gonzalez is now set to miss a third straight game, as he's yet to make his season debut. Alex Austin will serve as one of the team's starting cornerbacks once again, and Gonzalez will look to be good to go for the team's Week 4 matchup versus the Panthers.

