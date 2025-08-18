Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Ruled out for exhibition finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Gonzalez (hamstring) will not practice this week and has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gonzalez has essentially missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason after going down in one of the team's initial camp practices last month. The Patriots' No. 1 cover corner has a little less than three weeks to get ready for Week 1 against the Raiders on Sept. 7.
