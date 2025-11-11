Gonzalez logged nine tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Gonzalez was one of four Patriots defenders to play all 69 defensive snaps Sunday, and he finished tied with Robert Spillane for the second most tackles on the team behind Jack Gibbens (hamstring), who finished with 10 stops. Gonzalez has recorded at least one pass defense in three straight games and is up to 38 tackles (28 solo) and six pass defenses through seven regular-season games.