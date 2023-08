Gonzalez (ankle) was seen warming up ahead of Friday's preseason finale in Tennessee, and was seemingly moving around well, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Gonzalez tweaked his ankle at the end of Wednesday's practice, but the injury does not appear to be serious. He will now focus on getting ready for the Patriots' Week 1 matchup against the Eagles. The rookie first-round pick is expected to start at cornerback right away.