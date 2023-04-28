The Patriots selected Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

The Patriots moved back from 14 and managed to take advantage of Gonzalez's surprising draft day slide. Devon Witherspoon and Emmanuel Forbes each went off the board ahead of Gonzalez at corner, but Gonzalez is the "toolsiest" corner in this class at 6-foot-1 with 4.38 speed and the length to stick on the boundary. He thrived after transferring from Colorado to Oregon this past season and established himself as a first-round prospect. Look for Gonzalez to challenge for snaps right away opposite Jonathan Jones.