Gonzalez (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Gonzalez sat out the Patriots' regular-season opener due to a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp, and his availability for Week 2 is now in jeopardy as well. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance of playing Sunday at Miami.

