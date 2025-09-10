Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Still dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Gonzalez sat out the Patriots' regular-season opener due to a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp, and his availability for Week 2 is now in jeopardy as well. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance of playing Sunday at Miami.
