Gonzalez is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Dallas due to a shoulder injury.
Gonzalez recorded one tackle before leaving the game. Jonathan Jones (ankle) is inactive, so New England has only three healthy cornerbacks if Gonzalez can't return. Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant are all candidates for increased snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Productive in loss•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Impressive in NFL debut•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Looks healthy in practice•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Seen moving well•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Suffers apparent ankle injury•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Slides to New England at 17•