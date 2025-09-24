Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Trending towards Week 4 return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez has missed the first three games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury that he suffered at the beginning of training camp in late July. He returned to practice leading up to the Patriots' Week 3 bout against the Steelers, and Graff relays that Gonzalez is trending towards making his 2025 debut against the Panthers on Sunday.
