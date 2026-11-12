Gonzalez logged 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defense during the Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Packers in Week 9.

Gonzalez's 10 stops were a season high, but the larger concern was his poor performance in coverage. Per Pro Football Focus, Gonzalez on coverage for 11 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Jordan Love had a 158.3 passing rating while targeting the fourth-year defensive back. It wasn't the performance that the Patriots were expecting after signing Gonzalez to a lucrative four-year, $135 million contract extension in September. Things won't get easier for him nor the Patriots' secondary, as they travel to Munich for Week 10 against the Lions, whose offense ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per game (379.8).