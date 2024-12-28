Gonzalez will not return to Saturday's game versus the Chargers due to a concussion.
The injury occurred during the second quarter of Saturday's contest. Gonzalez recorded one solo tackle before exiting. In his absence, Alex Austin figures to be next in line at cornerback opposite Jonathan Jones, while Marcellas Dial could also see increased snaps.
