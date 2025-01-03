Gonzalez (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez was concussed in last Saturday's loss to the Chargers and will miss the season finale after starting the first 16 games of the year. The second-year cornerback wraps up the 2024 campaign with 59 tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown in Week 12 versus Miami.