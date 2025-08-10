Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Won't practice this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (leg) will not participate in practice this week, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Gonzalez doesn't appear a candidate to retake the field in time to play Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Vikings, which will be New England's second preseason game. If that's the case, his final chance to log preseason action will come Thursday, Aug. 21 against the Giants. The 2023 first-round pick is recovering from a left leg injury sustained earlier in training camp.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Likely out until next week•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Exits practice after leg injury•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Active for OTAs•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Won't face Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez: Logs DNP on Wednesday•