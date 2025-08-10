Gonzalez (leg) will not participate in practice this week, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez doesn't appear a candidate to retake the field in time to play Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Vikings, which will be New England's second preseason game. If that's the case, his final chance to log preseason action will come Thursday, Aug. 21 against the Giants. The 2023 first-round pick is recovering from a left leg injury sustained earlier in training camp.