Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Gonzalez (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez has not practiced since sustaining a hamstring injury in late July, though he'll work off to the side during Wednesday's session. The third-year corner from Oregon was one of the best in the NFL in 2024, recording 59 total tackles and nine passes defended, including two interceptions, across 16 games. If he's unable to suit up for New England's Week 1 matchup against the Raiders, Alex Austin and Charles Woods are expected to see expanded roles in the secondary.