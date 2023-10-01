Gonzalez (shoulder) will not return against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Gonzalez will miss the remainder of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade, and Myles Bryant have all seen increased playing time in the rookie first-round pick's absence, who will now focus on getting healthy for next week's matchup against New Orleans.
