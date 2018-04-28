Patriots' Christian Sam: Heading to New England

The Patriots selected Sam in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 178th overall.

Sam brings good short-area quickness and play strength to the middle of the New England linebacking corps. He led the PAC-12 in tackles in 2017 with 127, including 87 solo tackles. Sam does have struggles in pass coverage, however, so he'll likely be relegated to a special teams role early in his career.

