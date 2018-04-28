Patriots' Christian Sam: Heading to New England
The Patriots selected Sam in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 178th overall.
Sam brings good short-area quickness and play strength to the middle of the New England linebacking corps. He led the PAC-12 in tackles in 2017 with 127, including 87 solo tackles. Sam does have struggles in pass coverage, however, so he'll likely be relegated to a special teams role early in his career.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...