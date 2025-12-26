Dippre (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Jets.

Dippre was deemed a non-participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday due to an illness, but he was able to log a full session Friday. That will be enough for the rookie tight end to be able to play Sunday. Dippre may not see the field, though, as he's yet to get into a game since he was signed to the active roster Nov. 17.