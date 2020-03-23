Play

The Patriots have signed Davis, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Davis profiles as a replacement for depth safety/special teams ace Nate Ebner, who recently signed a free-agent deal with the Giants. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder -- who came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013 -- recorded 13 tackles in 16 games with the Jaguars in 2019.

