Play

Patriots' Cody Hollister: Signs with Patriots

Hollister signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hollister spent the season on the Patriots' practice squad and will contend for a spot on the 53-man roster this offseason. The core set of receivers are under contract for the Patriots next season except for veterans Danny Amendola and Matthew Slater, who will both become unrestricted free agents in a month.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories