Patriots' Cody Hollister: Signs with Patriots
Hollister signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister spent the season on the Patriots' practice squad and will contend for a spot on the 53-man roster this offseason. The core set of receivers are under contract for the Patriots next season except for veterans Danny Amendola and Matthew Slater, who will both become unrestricted free agents in a month.
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....