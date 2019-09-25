Patriots' Cody Kessler: Inks deal with Pats
Kessler signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tom Brady or his backup Jarrett Stidham aren't dealing with any apparent injuries, so it's unclear why the Patriots brought Kessler aboard. There's no reason to question the method to Bill Belichick's madness, however, as Kessler is a decent backup. He has played in 17 career games between the Browns and Jaguars, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards (6.3 YPA), eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
