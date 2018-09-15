Patriots' Cole Croston: Elevated from practice squad
Croston was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Croston's promotion comes on the heels of the team releasing Bennie Fowler. Look for Croston to serve as a reserve offensive lineman if he suits up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
