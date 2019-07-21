Patriots' Cole Croston: Placed on PUP list
Croston (undisclosed) was placed on New England's Physically Unable to Perform list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear what the injury is or how severe it may be. Croston signed a futures contract with New England on Feb. 5, and the injury could obviously make his pursuit of a roster spot more difficult if he spends an extended period of time on the PUP list. The 25-year-old can be activated at any time between now and the end of preseason.
