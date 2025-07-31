The Patriots signed Fotheringham (undisclosed) to a contract Wednesday.

Fotheringham was let go with an injury settlement by the Broncos in early June due to an undisclosed injury. He appears to be past the issue, and the Utah product will look to earn a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster as a backup tight end. Fotheringham last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Raiders, when he played 32 snaps (21 on offense, 11 on special teams) across two games while catching one pass for six yards.