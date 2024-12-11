The Patriots activated Strange (knee) off the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Strange is one-step closer to making his return to the field for the first time since suffering a knee injury Week 15 last season. If the 2022 first-round pick manages to play Sunday versus the Cardinals, he would provide New England some much-needed help along the offensive line.
More News
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Won't return for Week 13•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Limited in return•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Still not ready to practice•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Expected to play this season•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Opening season on PUP list•