The Patriots placed Strange (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Strange is not expected to be ready for the start of the season, as he is still dealing with a knee injury suffered during Week 15 of last season. The Patriots will have until cut-down day to activate the 2022 first-round pick off the PUP list, or he will be forced to sit out at least four games.
