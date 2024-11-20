Strange (knee) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Strange was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list earlier Wednesday, and this was his first practice session of any kind this season. So, it makes sense the team would take it slow with the 26-year-old. He'll have an opportunity to ramp up his activity level Thursday and Friday, before any determination for his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is likely given.
