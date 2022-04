The Patriots selected Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

Strange is a distinguished prospect out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, but this is still quite a bit earlier than he was expected to go. It could turn out to be a strong pick if Strange can manage the jump in the level of competition, because he's a very toolsy guard prospect. At 6-foot-5, 307 pounds Strange is exceptionally athletic for a guard, boasting a 5.03-second 40 and 120-inch broad jump.