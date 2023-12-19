site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Cole Strange: Placed on injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
The Patriots placed Strange (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
Strange's season is now over after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Atonio Mafi will serve as the team's starting guard with Strange out.
