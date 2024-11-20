Strange (knee) has been designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Strange has yet to play this season, as he recuperated from a torn patella tendon suffered toward the end of last year. His return to practice Wednesday will open a 21-day window for him before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Still not ready to practice•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Expected to play this season•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Opening season on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Lands on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Won't be ready for Week 1•
-
Patriots' Cole Strange: Still dealing with injury•