Strange (knee) is expected to miss the start of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Strange's knee injury could keep him sidelined until the middle of the 2024 regular season, per Rapoport. The starting guard missed New England's first day of OTAs while continuing to rehab from the knee issue he sustained Week 15 versus the Chiefs in 2023, with coach Jerod Mayo calling him "month-to-month." Per Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots started Sidy Sow and Nick Leverett at guard to kick off OTAs.