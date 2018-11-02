Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Added to injury report
Patterson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers after being added to the Patriots' injury report Friday.
Patterson's name popped up on the report after he was listed as a limited practice participant Friday. His Week 9 availability carries added import considering that the versatile wideout/returner surprisingly led New England in carries (10 for 38 yards) in this past Monday's win over the Bills, with running back Sony Michel (knee) sidelined. The Patriots also list Michel as questionable this week and if he's held out of action Sunday, it's possible that Patterson could once again see added touches out of the team's backfield. Ideally added context will arrive in advance of the first wave of kickoffs this weekend, but for now Patterson (if available) profiles as an insurance policy for Michel, who practiced in a limited fashion all week.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Handed 10 carries in Michel's absence•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Records 95-yard return TD on Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited role in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs TD in Week 5•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in TD on Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Catches one pass Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9