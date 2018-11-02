Patterson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers after being added to the Patriots' injury report Friday.

Patterson's name popped up on the report after he was listed as a limited practice participant Friday. His Week 9 availability carries added import considering that the versatile wideout/returner surprisingly led New England in carries (10 for 38 yards) in this past Monday's win over the Bills, with running back Sony Michel (knee) sidelined. The Patriots also list Michel as questionable this week and if he's held out of action Sunday, it's possible that Patterson could once again see added touches out of the team's backfield. Ideally added context will arrive in advance of the first wave of kickoffs this weekend, but for now Patterson (if available) profiles as an insurance policy for Michel, who practiced in a limited fashion all week.