Patterson hauled in his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.

While working as the Patriots' No. 3 wideout Sunday, Pattersonlogged 19 of a possible 48 snaps on offense. Through three games, Patterson has caught five of his seven targets for 36 yards and his modest involvement in the team's attack figures to wane in the coming weeks, with Josh Gordon (hamstring) having been acquired in a trade last week and Julian Edelman due back from his suspension in Week 5.