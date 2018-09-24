Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Catches one pass in Week 3
Patterson hauled in his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.
While working as the Patriots' No. 3 wideout Sunday, Pattersonlogged 19 of a possible 48 snaps on offense. Through three games, Patterson has caught five of his seven targets for 36 yards and his modest involvement in the team's attack figures to wane in the coming weeks, with Josh Gordon (hamstring) having been acquired in a trade last week and Julian Edelman due back from his suspension in Week 5.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 16 snaps in Week 1•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Could make mark in offense•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads Pats in targets•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in four passes Thursday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited at practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...