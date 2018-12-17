Patterson caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Patterson did not record a carry for the second straight week, and his backfield involvement figures to be minimal going forward, with the return to health of both Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. Patterson's versatility and ability as a returner are assets to the Patriots, but his fantasy upside is hampered by a lack of reliable volume.

