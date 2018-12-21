Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Good to go this week
Patterson (illness) was removed from the Patriots' Week 16 injury report after returning to practice Friday.
Patterson logged just five snaps in Week 15, but he figures to see more work Sunday against the Bills, with Josh Gordon no longer with the Patriots. The same applies to both Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, with the team likely to fill the void created by Gordon's absence with a committee approach.
